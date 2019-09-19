Young Turks: Take a look at 4 startups that disrupt Indiaâ€™s retail landscape

Young Turks which has turned 18 is kick-starting a mini-series on retail tech startups and puts the spotlight on innovative technology. Take a look at four businesses -- Jumbotail, Perpule, Increff and Posist --Â that are disrupting Indiaâ€™s retail landscape.

Jumbotail is digitising the kirana store with its wholesale online marketplace. Â Perpule is democratising commerce by revamping the offline billing experience.