Pine Labs has acquired South East Asian smart payment startup Fave in a deal valued at $45 million. Fave's investors get an all-cash pay-out, while its founders and key employees will receive both cash and shares of Pine Labs.

Founded in 2015, the platform allows users to make QR-based payments through its app and alerts them about offers, cashback, and loyalty benefits.

The app has seen over 6 million downloads and claims to have saved consumers over $400 million across 40,000 retailers.

The deal marks the entry of Pine Labs into the fast-growing consumer payments and rewards market in India and will allow the merchant commerce platform to strengthen its consumer-centric product pipeline as it grows its business in Asia and other global markets.

Fave, on the other hand, will be able to use the Pine Labs' network as it moves to give the Indian consumer a taste of its offerings. The smart payment app is set to launch in India soon as it bets big on India's growing cashless economy.

India's fintech ecosystem has clocked a phenomenal run rate over the past few years and COVID-19 has accelerated the pace of digitization. As per a Credit Suisse report, digital payments in India continue to grow, with over 200 million active users and acceptance at more than 30 million merchants compared to 5 million traditional point-of-sale (POS) terminals.

UPI is the major driver of this accelerated payment digitization, as it opened up an interoperable payment network to large technology companies. Riding on the UPI platform, digital payments have grown 10.5 times over the past five years to an annual payment run-rate of $ 450 billion, constituting 30 percent of retail transactions.

CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Amrish Rau, CEO at Pine Labs, and Joel Neoh, founder and CEO at Fave, to talk about the deal, the roadmap for Asia expansion, and the future of India's fintech economy.