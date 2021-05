India's startup ecosystem has joined the fight against COVID-19 as entrepreneurs, investors and startups come together to offer funds, support and resources as the country gasps for breath.

Epigamia along with Sauce.vc is running a fundraiser to support the collective - ‘Doctors For You’. The funds will be used to procure critical medical equipment, set up COVID care centres and on board healthcare personnel for support at these centres.

A group of IIT Kanpur alumni have launched the 'Breathe India' fundraiser. This community is working with the save Life Foundation to procure oxygen concentrators for Delhi. It also aims to lend support to communities in rural India. Along with the right walk foundation, the initiative will raise funds to supply oxygen concentrators and other lifesaving equipment and medicines to Uttar Pradesh.

Crowdfunding platform Milaap is currently running over 15,400 campaigns to raise funds for COVID relief. As of May 6 these fundraisers to supply hospital essentials, concentrators and other medical supplies have raised Rs 152 crore. Organisations such as Swasth, Act Grants, Shahrukh Khan's Meer Foundation, Ola, Uber, Swiggy and Zomato are currently running campaigns on the platform.

In the last week edition - CNBC-TV18 brought the story of Mission Oxygen that has been working to import oxygen concentrators into India. The group took a fresh delivery of 800 oxygen concentrators on May 5 with more to follow and has started distributing these to hospitals and healthcare facilities across Delhi-NCR.

They have also started work on an oxygen plant at the Deen Dayal Upadhya Hospital.

In this special edition of Young Turks, Shereen Bhan spoke to Rohan Mirchandani, co-founder of Epigamia, Mayukh Choudhury, CEO & Co-Founder of Milaap.org, Ashutosh Ranka of Breathe India and Rahul Aggarwal of Mission Oxygen.