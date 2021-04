Young Turks: Experts discuss how to continue supply of essential goods amid fresh COVID curbs

This week has seen a slew of weekend lockdowns and curfews are being announced by various state governments across India.

While delivery of essential goods and e-commerce are not likely to be affected by the new restrictions, the need for a negative RT-PCR report coupled with an urgency to get the delivery fleet vaccinated has added a layer of complexity.

In 2020, most essential goods -- e-grocery and e-commerce logistics companies ramped up infrastructure and technology to meet the surge in demand from consumers in native as well as new markets. The year also saw a surge in offline brands taking the direct-to-consumer (D2C) plunge hence joining the online retail party. As a result, the e-commerce economy clocked a record year in terms of growth and transaction volumes.

As we head into another uncertain quarter with the pandemic, what needs to be done to make is to keep ground troops safe and ensure business continuity to keep the essential goods and e-commerce supply chain going without any new bumps.

In this episode of Young Turks, Shereen Bhan spoke to TN Hari of BigBasket; Ajith Pai, Chief Operational Officer at Delhivery; Saahil Goel, co-founder & CEO of Shiprocket, and K Satyanarayana, co-founder & Director at Ecom Express.