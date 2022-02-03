Young Turks: Experts discuss hits and misses of Budget 2022 for startup and venture capital ecosystem

The union budget of 2022 has been a mixed bag for the startup and venture capital community. From health to education and agri tech, the government is keen to employ technology to build innovation led ecosystems and is committed to the creation of a digital economy as India competes with top economies. To discuss the big hits and misses of budget 2022 for the startup and VC ecosystem, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Karthik Reddy, Co-Founder of Blume Ventures; Gopal Srinivasan, CMD of TVS Capital Funds and Harshal Kamdar, CFO of Sequoia India.

The union budget of 2022 has been a mixed bag for the startup and venture capital community. From health to education and agri tech, the government is keen to employ technology to build innovation led ecosystems and is committed to the creation of a digital economy as India competes with top economies.

On the taxation front- the finance minister has capped the LTCG surcharge on unlisted companies at 15 percent bringing it at par with listed peers. This had been a long standing demand of the space and one that will encourage investments by HNIs and will boost startups ESOPs.

Further, to deal with issues faced by venture capital and PE investors, the government intends to set up an expert panel.

The budget has also proposed to extend the eligibility criterion to avail tax incentives for startups by another year.

Additionally, to support pandemic hit MSMEs meet their working capital requirements - the government will stretch the emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) to March 2023 and increase its guarantee cover by Rs 50,000 crore.

Some of the other announcements have been on the creation of a blended fund through NABARD to finance agri startups for farm produce value chain, an open platform for the national digital health ecosystem, a battery swapping policy to encourage the shift to EVs and the 'Drone Shakti' programme to push for drone-as-a-service. Ed tech & e-learning also got a boost with the expansion of PM eVidya scheme.

However the big one was a 30 percent tax on digital assets such as cryptocurrencies.

