Rise of celebrity investors, insights from industry experts

For startups, besides the celebs inherent ability to influence the public, especially on social media platforms, they become powerful advocates for the brand and help builds credibility that in turn brings both customers and cash! and for the celebs, their star power gets longevity, and their wealth gets diversified.

A wave of Indian celebrities, including renowned actors Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, as well as cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli, are now taking their star power to startups!

Brand endorsements by stars are not a new phenomenon, but celebs are not stopping at just being brand ambassadors, they are now actively engaging with founders and taking early bets in disruptive businesses turning into serious investors.

From chemical-free organic skincare and plant-based meat to millet-made baby food, stars are investing in startups that fit with their philosophy.

Globally too celebrities have been taking stakes in startups — Serena Williams runs a VC fund that backs female and minority-founded companies. Leonardo DiCaprio is putting his money into green businesses.

For startups, besides the celebs' inherent ability to influence the public, especially on social media platforms, they become powerful advocates for the brand and help build credibility that in turn brings both customers and cash! And for the celebs, their star power gets longevity, and their wealth gets diversified.

To take this discussion forward CNBC-TV18 spoke to Anand Nagarajan, co-founder of Shaka Harry, Param Bhargava, co-founder of The Ayurveda Co and Vedang Patel, co-founder of The Souled Store.