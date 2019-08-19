Southeast Asia's hotel management & booking platform RedDoorz raises $70 million in Series C funding

Southeast Asia's hotel management & booking platform RedDoorz has raised $70 million in a Series C round that was led by Asia Partners, a Singapore-based growth equity firm. This round also saw participation fromÂ new investors Rakuten Capital and Mirae Asset-Naver Asia Growth Fund.

Think of RedDoorz as Southeast Asia's OYO challenger that currently it has 1,400 hotels on its network. CNBC-TV18's Young Turks caught with Amit Saberwal, founder and CEO of RedDoorz to know more about this fund raise and where the team plans on allocating this fund.