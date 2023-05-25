ONDC will create level playing field and path to profitability for restaurants, says Sagar Daryani

Sagar Daryani, the Co-Founder & CEO of Wow! Momo and Vice President of NRAI, asserts that ONDC has the ability to revolutionise the food delivery industry. According to Daryani, the implementation of ONDC has the potential to significantly increase the user base, offering a wider audience for businesses operating within the digital commerce space.

"Burger or biryani, order it on ONDC and see, it gives you a better deal than Zomato and Swiggy." Excited consumers and their social media chatter have finally given the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) its "Aha!" moment a year after the government launched it to democratise and increase e-commerce penetration in the country.

The price differential was a result of deep discounts, which were employed after sales failed to take off, despite aggressively scaling the network for a year. Once consumers found out, in just two weeks, orders soared from a few hundred to 25,000 daily orders in early May. Not a bad way to celebrate the first year anniversary!

While many assertions have been made — "e-commerce, the way it is, will become irrelevant", "Zomato and Swiggy's duopoly will be broken", "Digital feudalism and their digital landlords will be unseated" — analysts are cautious. They feel ONDC has a long way to go before it can break through the so-called "walled gardens" of Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato and Swiggy.

More importantly, ONDC has some explaining to do, especially about what it is and what it seeks to become. What we understand today is what it is not. We know it's not an e-commerce app, not a marketplace, and certainly not a platform. ONDC is a protocol, an enabler, a facilitator. It is India's next UPI, what UPI did for payments in India, ONDC could do for e-commerce is the assertion.

But despite these assertions, none of the e-commerce giants have yet expressed an interest to join. They say payments are commoditised but, products are not. They are also fearing for their own existence.

Sagar Daryani, the Co-Founder & CEO of Wow! Momo and Vice President of NRAI, asserts that ONDC has the ability to revolutionise the food delivery industry. According to Daryani, the implementation of ONDC has the potential to significantly increase the user base, offering a wider audience for businesses operating within the digital commerce space. Furthermore, Daryani believes that ONDC will pave the way to profitability for restaurants, creating new avenues for success and growth.

"Today you have 467 million social media users, whereas on the aggregator platform you just have 30 million users. So ONDC can go a long way in increasing the user base when it comes to people coming and doing digital ordering. I think ONDC will create path to profitability for the restaurants and at the same time provide level playing field for the fraternity," Daryani said.

Daryani also emphasised the importance of supporting ONDC in creating disruption within the food delivery business. By fostering innovation and competition, ONDC can drive positive changes in the industry, benefiting both businesses and consumers alike.

Anshoo Sharma, the Co-Founder & CEO of Magicpin, highlights the transformative impact of ONDC on market dynamics. Sharma believes that the implementation of ONDC enables the market to expand significantly, creating more opportunities for businesses to thrive.

Sujith Nair, the CEO of Foundation for Interoperability in Digital Economy (FIDE), emphasises the role of ONDC in building trust within the digital commerce ecosystem. Nair points out that ONDC's focus on creating a network-level trust framework enhances the credibility of transactions, particularly for early sellers.

Watch video for entire discussion.