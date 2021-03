Turtlemint, an InsurTech platform, has raised an undisclosed amount in its last round of growth financing from Singapore-based Jungle Ventures, taking its Series D fundraise to $46 million. The startup will use the funds to supercharge insurance distribution and innovation in India.

"The funds raised will be utilised to further strengthen the Turtlemint platform by adding user-friendly, new-age insurance products, developing engaging content for customer education, and enabling digitisation across all models of distribution – traditional and new,” Anand Prabhudesai, Co-founder, Turtlemint told CNBC-TV18.

Turtlemint combines the offline and online distribution model to provide a variety of products, customised recommendation tools, and a wide range of courses on financial products to encourage digitalisation.

“While we continue to work closely with our partners by empowering them with technology, we would also focus on reimagining the entire insurance value chain from building awareness, purchase to claims on a digital footprint,” Prabhudesai added.

Turtlemint has developed a network of over 1 lakh insurance advisors that cater to more than 1.5 million customers in over 5,000 metro cities. The platform aims to serve more than 50 million customers in the next five years.

It is the first time that Jungle Ventures have invested in an insurance tech space in India. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, the founding partner, Amit Anand said, “Micro entrepreneurs are the backbone of the Indian economy and we see Turtlemint playing a huge role in making them more digitally inclusive.”

“India needs to think digitally first and Turtlemint is the right ally to help them get there. We are excited for the opportunity to help Dhirendra and Anand (founders) scale,” he added.