Is hospitality sector recovering from second wave of COVID? Experts discuss

As India continues to unlock after the second wave of COVID-19, a new study has found that urban Indians have an appetite for travel, but health and safety risks continue to be challenging.

Nearly 49 percent of people cite health risks as the biggest barrier for travel, followed by safety concerns at 47 percent, according to global research and analytics firm YouGov's 'International Travel and Tourism Report 2021'.

Nearly 36 percent of urban Indians see travel restrictions as a barrier and almost a third, 29 percent, are concerned about the travel costs.

While concerns about safety and health remain key as a majority of Indians are yet to be vaccinated, domestic travel seems to be picking up pace as states ease restrictions. If pictures of revenge travel from across the country are to be believed, urban people are happy to be out of their homes after a punishing second wave.

But aberrations like these can’t be termed as a full-blown business recovery. According to experts, for the travel and hospitality sector to bounce back, demand needs to hit 50-60 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels consistently for the next 3-6 months.

So, where is the next leg of growth coming and in what will it take for the travel sector to return to normal? CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Prakash Sangam, CEO of redBus; Aloke Bajpai, CEO & co-founder of Ixigo; and Sidharth Gupta, co-founder of Treebo Hotels.

Sidharth Gupta said, “The recovery is still pretty abysmal. We have only about 60 percent of our hotels that are currently operational. So, if I take on the smaller base of hotels, which are currently on, we are seeing a recovery of about 40-50 percent but having said if I take it in the original base of hotels itself it is a small fraction just about 15-20 percent of where we were pre-COVID.”

“It has been an extremely difficult time for all our hotel partners as well and in many places, these hotels are shut simply because there have been government lockdowns, restrictions on hotels opening up or not. But equally in many other places where there may not have been formal lockdowns the business has been down to a trickle of what it used to be and therefore the owners have considered it prudent to keep the operations suspended till the time demand recovers.”

Aloke Bajpai said the last three weeks' recovery has been fairly strong.

“When you look at the train side of our business the overall train packs reserved are back. Above 2 million per day which is almost 75 percent of pre-COVID,” said Bajpai.

He said it is going to take a little more time as airlines are still running at lower capacity levels, the government hasn’t allowed to exceed 65 percent capacity at this point.

“What we are seeing is the overall demand out there is at about 40 percent. It touched 40 percent this weekend. I am fairly confident that we are riding a good trackback to the recovery of at least a March levels by let us say August or September in the market.”

Prakash Sangam said, “For us, it has been a story in two parts really when it comes to bus travel. So there are certain parts of the country where there are no travel restrictions, things have opened up, the number of cases is in double digits in big states and there the revenue recovery has been quite strong and that gives a lot of optimism.”

“We are hoping that the other parts of the country also follow suit but that has not happened yet. If you look at South, travel restrictions in many parts are still not removed. We are struggling with business recovery, the supply has not yet come online because it is not on stream yet because of the travel restrictions but I think it is a matter of just a few weeks before those are lifted. So, overall in terms of demand on the platform, we are seeing about 50 percent of tariff coming back.”

