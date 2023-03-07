Deliveroo, a hyperlocal delivery company, is aiming at taking a big bite of the global online food delivery market, which is estimated to double in size to $1.4 trillion by 2027.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, the company’s co-founder Will Shu, expressed his admiration for India, calling it an "amazing market". However, despite the enthusiasm, the company will not be launching its food delivery service in the country anytime soon.

Deliveroo has focused on building a development centre in India, which would allow the company to tap into the country's vast talent pool. Shu spoke about his regret that the company did not have the opportunity to enter the Indian market when Deliveroo was first founded 10 years ago.

“India is an amazing market. I wish when I started this business 10 years ago that I could have got into India early. However, that did not happen and now you have two big players whom I respect hugely. So we are focused on building our India development centre, but not focused on actually launching the business here,” Shu said.

The company also aims to hire more people over the course of 2023.

“We kicked-off in India about a year ago. So we hired our first people here in February 2022. The team here and the team in London have done an incredible job growing the team now to about 125 engineers and developers and we will be looking to increase that over the course of 2023 as well,” Shu added.

Speeding with the pandemic’s thrust, in the last quarter of 2022 alone Deliveroo made 75 million food and grocery deliveries across 10 countries. However the uncertainty about growth of online food delivery post the pandemic growth and many macro headwinds arriving all at once have forced Deliveroo to take a hard look at its cost pace much like most other delivery platforms as they now race to deliver profits. Cut to 2023 stringent cost controls, exit from lacklustre markets and even job cuts in the push for stronger unit economics have helped Deliveroo achieve breakeven, taking it a step closer to profitability ahead of its earlier guidance.