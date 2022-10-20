IAN’s Saurabh Srivastava believes it is best time to invest in startups

VC Indian Angel Network (IAN) has launched Rs 1,000 crore Alpha fund. CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Padmaja Ruparel, Sr. Managing Partner, IAN; Jaideep Mehta, Managing Partner, IAN; and Saurabh Srivastava, Chairman, IAN to discuss IAN’s investment strategy, new fund launches and their key focus areas.

It is a time of celebration and new beginnings as we invoke the goddess of wealth and prosperity this Diwali. Speaking of which, early stage VC Indian Angel Network (IAN) has launched a Rs 1,000 crore fund.

The Alpha fund, which has a capital of Rs 650 crore, has a green shoe option of Rs 350 crore and will pick disruptive ideas across sectors, with an emphasis on tech-led innovation and entrepreneurs solving real-world problems that can also boast of unit economics at scale.

Since its inception in 2006, Indian Angel Network has seeded and fostered startups with a market valuation of over $9 billion, and boasts of 3 unicorns and 5 soonicorns in its portfolio.

While the new alpha fund aims to keep an eye on interesting ideas from tier-1 cities. The spotlight will be on the Bharat market as it picks founders who are building innovative solutions to solve real problems.

It will invest in clean-tech, healthcare, fintech, SaaS, logistics, and D2C, as well as emerging themes like space-tech, Web 3, manufacturing technology, and more.

This is music to the ears of entrepreneurs struggling through what is turning out to be a prolonged fundraising winter, with investment reaching a two-year low of $2.7 billion in the third quarter of CY22, according to PWC estimates.

However, the silver lining is that early stage fundraising accounted for 70 percent of overall funding in the quarter, and if we look at YTD statistics, seed funding in 2022 at $943 million has already surpassed $866 million raised in 2021.

CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Padmaja Ruparel, Sr. Managing Partner, IAN; Jaideep Mehta, Managing Partner, IAN; and Saurabh Srivastava, Chairman, IAN to discuss IAN’s investment strategy, new fund launches and their key focus areas.

