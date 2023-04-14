Government and private sector should lead the way forward on AI regulations

Whether we like it or not, it is the beginning of the era in which the world is starting to look like the matrix - where algorithms could think, speak and even act like humans. The not-so-complete examples of generative artificial intelligence, the likes of chat-GPT have arrived to change our lives and how! For the better, says Bill Gates, the billionaire founder of Microsoft, which owns the inventor of chat-GPT - open AI.

In a blog post last month, Gates declared, the age of artificial intelligence has begun and said it is as revolutionary as mobile phones and the internet.

Leveraging AI to solve problems is becoming more and more important in today's world. Dev Khare, Partner at Lightspeed India, spoke on CNBC-TV18 about the potential for AI to solve problems in areas such as healthcare and education. He emphasized the importance of the government and private sector coming together to chart the course forward on AI.

With the private sector driving innovation and the government providing necessary regulatory oversight, there is great potential for AI to positively impact society and the economy.

Khare said, “Most of the ecosystem in countries like India and the US are built on top of mobile operating systems out there. So there is this fear. But I think there is also a way where government, private systems or private companies, and then the public sector in general, and nonprofits, that society has come together to chart the course forward. Sometimes it's through, you know, self-regulation of these industries, sometimes it's through light regulation from governments.”

However, Khare also cautioned that it is not yet the time for heavy regulations, as the field of AI is still in its early stages of development. It is important to allow for experimentation and innovation to continue, while keeping an eye on potential risks and negative consequences.

While some have called for a global ban on such technologies, Khare believes that this would be ineffective. Instead, he argues that we must continue to have conversations about the appropriate use of AI , and develop guidelines and standards for its ethical implementation.

According to Pratyush Rai, Co-Founder of Merlin, AI applications are increasingly being used to boost productivity, with every website having certain AI use cases to enhance efficiency.

The use of AI is not just limited to personal or leisure activities, but is now being utilized for actual work-related use cases. People are using AI to automate repetitive tasks and free up time for more important work, leading to increased productivity and improved performance.

Rai said, “We realized that the applications for this emerging tech is not just about, relevant to just writing poems, or just creating stories for kids. It's something which really impacts your day to day productivity. We originally did not expect to have like such a rapid growth, but in just last few months, we have gotten to somewhere about 600,000 users more than half a million users, out of which almost 90 percent of them have enabled us so we are like active on their browser on a daily basis.”

According to Anirudh Singla, Founder & CEO, Pepper Content, AI has made people 10x more productive, enabling them to complete tasks faster and with greater accuracy. This has the potential to transform industries and revolutionize the way we work, with AI-powered tools and technologies freeing up time for more important and creative work.

