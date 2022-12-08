General Atlantic’s India plans — shift to private & affordable healthcare a big focus

It has been a momentous year for General Atlantic (GA) which is celebrating two decades of investing in India. GA has been a big believer in digital disruption stories since the early 2000s. The growth equity investor has deployed more than $4 billion in Indian enterprises across key sectors like climate, consumer internet, financial services, healthcare and technology.

In the next decade, GA wants to double down on India, which is its top target market. A total of $2 billion have been set aside for investments in Indian and Southeast Asian innovative businesses over the next two years.

In fact, its recent $100 million bet on Amagi turned the SaaS media tech startup into a unicorn. This alone can tell us about the size and type of investments that could come in from GA.

Having said that, India saw a record $77 billion of private equity and venture capital investments in 2021. But 2022 has been sobering, to say the least. Globally, investors have switched to the wait-and-watch mode weighed down by tech crowds, fewer exits, inflation woes, recession concerns, higher cost of capital and geopolitical uncertainty.

Against this backdrop, what's the playbook at GA and what's driving its decision to go big on India as we turn the page to 2023? To answer those questions, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Sandeep Naik, Managing Director and Head of India and Southeast Asia at GA and Shantanu Rastogi, Managing Director and Head of India at GA.

