Games24x7 is on track to achieve profitability aided by past investments, says co-founder

Thampy said, "We are going to start seeing dividends now from all the investments that we have made over the last two years. I think we are well on our way to profitability. However, we look at profitability and growth very differently. For us it is a question of when we are going out and acquiring customers, are those customers going to be profitable for us because what we are always looking at is the unit economics of the business."

He highlighted that Fantasy Sports serve as a prime example of successful monetisation within the gaming industry. He believes that Indian consumers are willing to spend on entertainment that offers tangible value.

Bhavin Pandya, co-founder and co-CEO of Games24x7 highlighted the significance of regulatory changes in the Indian gaming landscape. He added that Games24x7 is closely monitoring regulatory developments, as these changes will provide clarity and pave the way for innovation.

Thampy also anticipates that Games24x7's next phase of growth will revolve around innovation. He said the company has a robust innovation team, which aims to develop games that meet the acceptable standards set by regulatory authorities.

