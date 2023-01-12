Eat less, sleep more & always move — Mukesh Bansal on how to live the healthiest lifestyle

In the early days of Myntra, when Mukesh Bansal was traveling back and forth between India and the US. every month, he ended up in an emergency ward in California. What Bansal tried to shrug off as jet lag turned out to be a viral form of meningitis. While the thought of giving up entrepreneurship did occur to him as he struggled to manage his health while meeting the demands of bootstrapping at the company.

But, what followed after his recovery was the rise of Myntra and Bansal's obsession with physical and mental well-being, which has resulted in his new book--- ‘Hacking Health’.

Over the last 16 years, Mukesh Bansal by his own admission turned himself into a guinea pig of sorts, experimenting with varied diets and workouts to see what works for him and what doesn't.

From getting himself tested at the human longevity centre in San Diego to using bio-hacking tools on a daily basis---he has done it all. And, says, ‘Hacking Health’ is simple---sleep more, eat less and always move.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Bansal said, “For me, health and fitness go a long way. If I have to simplify it, just boil it down to eat less, you know, sleep more always move.”

In fact, in 2016, I remember asking Bansal, after he exited Flipkart, "where he could set up his next venture?" I am not surprised he said health.

Cult fit, which Bansal co-founded later that year, currently runs 600 cult.fit centres across India, and helps people control diabetes and work on their mental health. The Tata Digital and Zomato backed company now aims to become fit for an IPO in the next 12-18 months.

Bansal added, “There are so many myths and so many fads and so much clutter, and it gets very confusing for people to figure out how to pursue a healthy lifestyle. So in this book, I have tried to distill down everything I have learned about healthy lifestyle from my own experiments, research, talking to expert, as well as all our experience at Cult delivering good health for millions of people.”

Well, the last couple of years has certainly made us all act on our holistic well-being more than ever before. What's also in the spotlight today is the pressures of running a startup and the toll it takes on young entrepreneurs. As we learn in this book, Mukesh Bansal knows it too well.