Debt marketplace CredAvenue turns unicorn, secures $137 million in Series B fundraise

Debt marketplace CredAvenue has raised $137 million in its Series B fundraise led by Insight Partners, B Capital Group, Dragoneer, and existing investors.

Post the fundraise, the fintech startup has become the latest to enter the unicorn club at a valuation of $1.3 billion. It has become the fastest Indian fintech startup to join the billion-dollar club within 18 months of being established, the firm said in a statement.

The startup, which counts Sequoia Capital India, Lightspeed Venture Partners, TVS Capital, Lightrock, Vivriti Capital, and Indian fintech CRED among its backers, will use the funds to expand its business in India along with key global markets and will also deepen its technological capabilities.

Founded in 2020, CredAvenue acts as a marketplace to connect enterprises to lenders and investors. It also helps businesses and lenders to access primary as well as secondary bonds.

“We are paving the way for India's debt market to realize its full potential, and we plan to soon being a leading player in the global debt markets with our unique and diversified product suites,” said Gaurav Kumar, Founder & CEO, CredAvenue.

The startup claims to be clocking a cumulative Gross Turnover Volume (GTV) of over $12 billion. Currently, CredAvenue claims to have facilitated debt funding of over Rs 90,000 crore to over 2,300 corporates with more than 750 participating on its platform. The company recently acquired artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered debt recovery platform Spocto Solutions.

Debt funding is fast emerging as an important source of capital, especially for startups. In 2021, over $600 million were raised by new-age companies in a bid to control equity dilution, manage working capital needs, and fuel credit-based lending offerings, as per market estimates. A startup such as Bizongo, a B2B platform for made-to-order goods, has used CredAvenue to ease supply-chain financing challenges for its partner MSME manufacturers. The current MSME credit gap in India stands at $380 billion, according to a World Bank report. CredAvenue is among a host of startups that are seeking to enable easier access to credit while providing lenders with the requisite tools to track repayment and recovery.

“Debt in India is still under-penetrated as a percent of GDP at ~60 percent. This creates a massive opportunity for a leading player like CredAvenue," said Kabir Narang, Founding General Partner, B Capital Group. "At $1.9 trillion, the Indian debt market is still underserved.”