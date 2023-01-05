homeyoung turks News

Companies need to have a more sustainable path to profitability, says expert

Jan 5, 2023
According to Prashanth Prakash, Partner at Accel, this focus on sustainability is particularly important in the Indian B2B sector, which is currently undergoing a massive digitisation process. Prakash believes that founders who are able to build value for their customers will have the most traction in the coming year.

As the business world continues to adapt to the challenges of a post-pandemic world, it's becoming increasingly clear that companies need to prioritise sustainability in order to achieve long-term success. This means finding a path to profitability that doesn't rely on reckless growth or cutting corners.

Mohit Bhatnagar, MD of Sequoia Capital India, agrees that the long-term sustainability of a company should be a top priority. He also believes that 2023 may be the perfect year in which to start a new tech company, given the increasing demand for innovative solutions in the market.
Also Read: Here is India's prescription to ending the funding winter
However, Prakash warns that simply chasing growth at any cost is no longer a viable strategy. Instead, he advises aspiring entrepreneurs to focus on building sustainable companies that can thrive over the long-term.
In short, it's clear that the business landscape is shifting, and companies that can adapt to these changes by prioritising sustainability and profitability will be the ones that come out on top.
Also Read: Startup Digest: Layoffs at Upscalio & Vimeo, Amazon to fire 18,000+ people & SirionLabs closes Series D round at $110M
