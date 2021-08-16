Best of YoungTurks: Deep Karla recalls MakeMyTrip's initial struggle; today he has 12 million active users

India's longest-running show on startups and entrepreneurship Young Turks marks another milestone as it completes 19 years! To celebrate this landmark, we wish to take you through our time capsule, The Young Turks Archive, recounting the journey of some trailblazing entrepreneurial talents over the last two decades.

As India transforms, shrugging off the old cloak and dressing up with the digital debonair, we believe the lessons gleaned from these handpicked stories will be a trusted guide to the next generation of changemakers. Join us in this celebration of ideas, innovation and inspiration!

This week, we feature Deep Kalra, the founder of Makemytrip - one of India's first and largest online portals for travel and holiday booking. At the outbreak of the pandemic, Kalra saw most of the platform's half a billion dollar annual revenue getting wiped out. But, lessons learned during the early days of his startup must have come in handy.

In 1999, bitten by two bugs - travel and internet - the IIM-Ahmedabad alumnus had quit his job in banking to start Makemytrip right around the time of 9/11 in the U.S., the parliament attack in India and eerily similar, if not worse, the epidemic - SARS. All events that empty out trains and leave airplanes idling alongside runways. "It was a terrible time," he said in this 2005 interview on Young Turks.

To stay afloat, Kalra pivoted to the U.S., catering to NRIs and foreigners travelling to India. In 2005, armed with SoftBank's investment, he decided to capture the domestic market after Indian Railways' e-ticketing agency, IRCTC, came onboard. In 2010, the company listed on NASDAQ. Flush with cash, Makemytrip went on an acquisition spree, lapping up online travel startups (including Ibibo) in a drive to become India's leading online aggregator for travel ticketing and vacations. Now, Makemytrip has over 12 million monthly active users.

Some strategic investments were also made. One among them was online travel planner Ixigo, which is now set to become the second such platform from India to list on the stock markets. The Rs 1,600 cr-IPO is estimated to give Makemytrip a handsome return of 8x on the $4.8 million investment made in what was called 'a landmark deal' within the travel and tourism sector in 2011. After guiding the travel portal as a board member, Deep Kalra is expected to step down from the position following the exit.

Along with an upcoming IPO, as the industry wears its boots to go out again in the post-pandemic era, let's take a trip back to the past and glean insights from Deep Kala, a startup founder, who is considered the pioneer of online booking for all-things-travel in India.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Shereen Bhan:

Hello and welcome to Young Turks - the show that puts a spotlight on young achievers every week and takes you through their journeys to success. I'm Shereen Bhan and my guest today has made "making your dream holiday into reality" his business and he's doing a very good job of it. Meet Deep Kalra - the man behind MakeMyTrip.com. He is a graduate from IIM Ahmedabad who decided to quit banking and turn entrepreneur.

Narrator: Sweating it out in long queues, wasting a day to plan a weekend. Is this how you put together your dream holiday? Well, fret not. Our Young Turk today has the solution. Meet Deep Kalra - a man who decided to turn his passion for travel into a very successful business model. This IIM Ahmedabad alumnus bet on the financial services boom and began his career with a stint at ABN AMRO. But after three years, he did short stints with AMF and GE Capital. 1999 was the turning point. He decided to turn entrepreneur and logged on to the online travel market. That was the start of the MakeMyTrip.com dream.

Deep Kalra: I did want to try something different, something new, and probably different from banking. This happened around 1999 and to use a cliche, I think I was bitten by the "Net Bug". At that point in time, I was working with GE Capital. And I started exploring ideas in terms of what businesses had really moved to the internet successfully, which were those that one can make interesting business off. Also, which of those is going to work in India because these are very early days for the internet in India. And I think the real downturn started in 2001. Of course, it was a double whammy - 9/11 and then December 13th attack on Parliament and then SARS. It was just a terrible time but by that time, the deal was already done. So I really looked at two sectors - travel and online stock trading. Both were very, very interesting sectors. Both have done very well overseas and even now.

Shereen Bhan: So, what tilted things in favour of the travel industry and not online trading? Because you could have been sitting on a pile of cash right now with a market that's pretty much touching record-highs every single day.

Deep Kalra: Travel was something I innately really, really loved. You know, I've done all kinds of travel, very interesting travel - both me and my wife. Well, I would say we were avid travellers. We don't get to travel that much now with little kids. So, I think that's what won me over. MakeMyTrip was really my baby. It was the business plan that I wrote and I got funded with. This was in April 2000 - when I started. I got funded by a VC fund called eVentures. And that's when it really started.

Shereen Bhan: How hard was it to actually convince them that this was going to be a successful business model and it would work in the Indian market?

Deep Kalra: I had a nice business plan. Though when I look at it now, it's something which always brings a big smile to my face. A hearty laugh every time we look at how different that business plan is from what we're doing now. Interestingly, some of the numbers are working out but that's by sheer fluke. I don't think any of that was by design.

Narrator: For Deep, the US market and an enthusiastic NRI audience set the cash registers ringing. Armed with $10 million dollars from Softbank, MakeMyTrip.com is now launched in India. With an in-house call center and 150 employees to facilitate customers at each step, this online travel portal offers an array of facilities from air tickets to hotel reservations to car bookings and holiday packages.

Deep Kalra: The year 2000 - we launched in October, we launched our site then. People were ready to come online. They were ready to look. But not too many people were booking so you know that book-to-look ratio was pretty abysmal in the resident Indian market. But we realised that the in-bound market was responding. So we realised that NRIs and foreigners wanting to travel to India, particularly from the US where the net penetration was among the highest, was actually very encouraging. And I think what we did very quickly and wisely, now in hindsight, is that we said, "We're going to focus on the 'into-India' market." And that's where we started putting in our marketing dollars. That's where we built up our whole organisation. We set up a company in the U.S. and I have an office in New York. That I think was a very smart move.

Shereen Bhan: Were there other innovative marketing strategies as well? Because you talked about marketing dollars. What about marketing strategies to actually drive people to the website, to the portal and to actually then get them to book online?

Deep Kalra: Really, we looked at many things, we tried a lot of stuff. We did try offline stuff. We never went for full page ads and stuff like that. It's online marketing which is going to help us get people onto our site. That's really what's going to get people on board ready to transact. Brand building is important so you need to be on print and on electronic media. We've raised money recently from SoftBank, we raised $10 million. And the big reason was to, you know, fund ourselves enough. We were profitable but did we have enough money to launch in India? Perhaps no. And when I say launch in India, I realised that there are going to be a lot of players in the sector very soon. We already feel we hear noises about competition. Some offline boys are trying to go online which they've been trying for a long time. Though, I think real competition will come from pure-play online companies like ours who have probably got the headset for an online business, for an e-commerce business. So, we really raised a significant amount of money so that we are ready for battle.

Shereen Bhan: What's the biggest challenge that you foresee for the Indian market? Of course, net penetration continues to be the big one but apart from that.

Deep Kalra: Yeah! I still think there's a big enough market on the net. I still think, by any estimate, there are about 25 to 30 million people on the internet, I think the serious buyers out of them are probably 10 million, which is not bad. But in terms of challenges, it's still difficult for a lot of people to not talk to a human voice and have to give their money away. I think they're ready to do it for air tickets. I'm pretty sure they're ready to do it for a plain vanilla hotel room. I'm not convinced they're ready to do it for buying packages or a tour option. Frankly, we've kind of realised that. We've also built up a call centre expertise for that. So, we have an in-house call centre which currently services our international market. We set up another call centre for our Indian market. When Indian customers want to talk to one of us, we have a toll-free number which works from all parts of India. People can just call and talk. We realise it's going to happen. But, we still have walk-ins when we hope not. We really don't want to get people walking into the office and sitting across the table and buying. That's not our model at all.

Narrator: With acquisitions in the radar, Deep is hungry for more. Focusing on the right target, he is gearing up to take the company to Rs 200 crore - that's almost double - by the next fiscal. But what about his dream destination?

Deep Kalra: We intend to double by next fiscal. So by March 2006, we should see the low 100-crore number to go over the 200-crore mark. A lot of that growth will come from our existing 'into-India' business which is our U.S.-to-India market. But, the Indian market also, we think, will start showing results.

Shereen Bhan: You talked about how the environment is getting more competitive. How we are going to see a lot more players coming into the market. Is inorganic growth strategy something you are willing to explore at this point?

Deep Kalra: We're open to looking at an acquisition of an offline player which is in the tours market, largely, and outbound to us. That's an expertise which I think we probably are not quite there.

Shereen Bhan: Have you zeroed in on anybody yet or are negotiations still on?

Deep Kalra: Actually, not even negotiations. I've met several companies and I don't think we've found the kind of company we want.

Shereen Bhan: Nothing exciting as yet?

Deep Kalra: Not yet, really. It's a difficult one. Travel is a very fragmented market. Also, a lot of small businesses here and there.

Shereen Bhan: So, what would you recommend? Let's ask you. What would you recommend as sort of the key destination that we should look out for?

Deep Kalra: I think some of the most fascinating destinations, and people don't really get enough of them, are right here in India. People haven't discovered Kerala well, and I think it's just gorgeous. I am still a big fan of Goa. Especially, Goa in the monsoons is beautiful too when people don't go there. Or, get into the desert towards Jaisalmer. Ladakh, I think, is a place which is like no other. If there's one place on Earth which is like the moon, it is probably Ladakh.

Shereen Bhan: Big plans and even bigger dreams. That was Deep Kalra - the man behind MakeMyTrip.com.

Transcriptions by Arunima Rao

Arunima Rao interned with Young Turks from April to June 2021