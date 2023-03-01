Zero Discrimination Day 2023: History, theme and significance

Zero Discrimination Day is observed annually on March 1 by the United Nations among other international organisations to promote equality and fairness. The day started out as a campaign in December 2013 and then-Executive Director Michel Sidibé launched the day with a major event in Beijing.
Zero Discrimination Day 2023 Theme
This year, the theme for Zero Discrimination Day is “Save lives: Decriminalise”. The theme highlights how the decriminalisation of key populations and people living with HIV saves lives and helps advance the end of the AIDS pandemic.
Criminal laws which target key populations and people living with HIV violate people’s human rights and exacerbate the stigma. They also put them in danger by creating barriers to the support and services they need to protect their health. Thus, the theme aims to spread awareness of the decriminalisation of such population groups for them to live healthy and respectful life.
History
The day was first celebrated on March 1, 2014, by UNAIDS, the organisation which works towards the cause of dismantling systems of oppression against people suffering from HIV/AIDS in UN member countries.
Significance
Several countries have flawed systems of justice and legal codes that lead to the historical exclusion of a few communities or sections of people from essential services and cause social marginalisation. This discrimination may pertain to faith, sexual orientation, income level, gender and race of a person as well.
Through Zero Discrimination Day, the UNAIDS seeks to promote awareness about prejudicial laws and policies that deprive people of dignity.
The day fuels movements against laws that choose and make people culpable for simply who they are, and bring like-minded, indiscriminate mentalities together to trump discrimination.
