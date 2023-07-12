CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsZelenskyy praises NATO summit, says official invitation would have been ideal outcome

Zelenskyy praises NATO summit, says official invitation would have been ideal outcome

Zelenskyy praises NATO summit, says official invitation would have been ideal outcome
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 7:05:41 PM IST (Published)

Although an official invitation for Ukraine's NATO membership is not yet on the table, Zelenskyy, at a press briefing with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Vilnius, Lithuania, emphasised that it would have been the ideal outcome. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday praised the recent developments at the NATO summit including increased security guarantees and military aid offered to his country, while expressing his desire for an invitation to join the alliance. Although an official invitation for Ukraine's NATO membership is not yet on the table, Zelenskyy emphasised that it would have been the ideal outcome.

"The results of the summit are good, but if there were an invitation, that would be ideal," Zelenskyy said at a press briefing with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Vilnius, Lithuania. A day earlier, he tweeted that it was "absurd" that NATO hadn't set a timetable for Ukrainian membership.
He welcomed the alliance's move to drop the requirement for Kyiv to submit a formal membership action plan prior to joining as "an important step". NATO said on Tuesday Ukraine could join when "allies agree and conditions are met".
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X