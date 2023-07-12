Zelenskyy praises NATO summit, says official invitation would have been ideal outcome

Although an official invitation for Ukraine's NATO membership is not yet on the table, Zelenskyy, at a press briefing with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Vilnius, Lithuania, emphasised that it would have been the ideal outcome.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday praised the recent developments at the NATO summit including increased security guarantees and military aid offered to his country, while expressing his desire for an invitation to join the alliance. Although an official invitation for Ukraine's NATO membership is not yet on the table, Zelenskyy emphasised that it would have been the ideal outcome.

"The results of the summit are good, but if there were an invitation, that would be ideal," Zelenskyy said at a press briefing with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Vilnius, Lithuania. A day earlier, he tweeted that it was "absurd" that NATO hadn't set a timetable for Ukrainian membership.

He welcomed the alliance's move to drop the requirement for Kyiv to submit a formal membership action plan prior to joining as "an important step". NATO said on Tuesday Ukraine could join when "allies agree and conditions are met".