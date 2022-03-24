Zelenskyy pleads for aid as Biden, allies begin summits

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for military assistance without limitations as he addressed an emergency NATO summit on Thursday, the first of three urgent meetings US President Joe Biden and world leaders are holding in response to the Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy pleaded for anti-air and anti-ship weapons, asking is it possible to survive in such a war without this?

It feels like we're in a grey area, between the West and Russia, defending our common values, Zelenskyy said in his video address to the summit. This is the scariest thing during a war not to have clear answers to requests for help!

A Biden administration official, who requested anonymity to discuss the closed summit, said Zelenskyy did not repeat his demand for a no-fly zone, a demand NATO already has rejected.

