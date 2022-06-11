Homeworld news

Zelenskyy didn't want to hear US intelligence on Russian invasion, says Biden

Zelenskyy didn't want to hear US intelligence on Russian invasion, says Biden

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Mini

Zelenskyy has inspired people with his leadership during the war, his preparation for the invasion — or lack thereof — has remained a controversial issue.

US President Joe Biden, speaking to donors at a Democratic fundraiser Los Angeles, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “didn’t want to hear it” when US intelligence gathered information that Russia was preparing to invade.
The remarks came as Biden was talking about his work to rally and solidify support for Ukraine as the war continues into its fourth month.
“Nothing like this has happened since World War II. I know a lot of people thought I was maybe exaggerating. But I knew we had data to sustain he” — meaning Russian President Vladimir Putin — “was going to go in, off the border.”
“There was no doubt,” Biden said. “And Zelenskyy didn’t want to hear it.”
ALSO READ: After 100 days of Russia-Ukraine war, the world remains divided over Putin's action
Although, Zelenskyy has inspired people with his leadership during the war, his preparation for the invasion — or lack thereof — has remained a controversial issue.
In the weeks before the war began on February 24, Zelenskyy publicly bristled as Biden administration officials repeatedly warned that a Russian invasion was highly likely.
At the time, Zelenskyy was also concerned that the drumbeat of war was unsettling Ukraine’s fragile economy.
ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine War Highlights: Kremlin 'failed' to accomplish Ukraine objectives. says US; 1st tranche of $800 mn aid arrives
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Tags
Previous Article

Southwest monsoon reaches Mumbai and surrounding areas: IMD

Next Article

Two killed in Ranchi as violent clashes erupt over remarks against Prophet Mohammad