'You asked for a plan...' UN responds to Elon Musk with detailed layout to handle global hunger

Weeks after Tesla Chief Elon Musk challenged the UN World Food Programme (WFP) on how a donation from him could alleviate global hunger, the head of the food aid arm has come up with a detailed plan.

WFP Executive Director David Beasley presented the plan to Musk in response to a challenge from the world’s richest man, in which he offered to sell $6.6 billion worth of shares if WFP could explain how it helped alleviate world hunger.

“@elonmusk, you asked for a clear plan & open books. Here it is! We’re ready to talk with you - and anyone else - who is serious about saving lives,” Beasley tweeted on November 16.

Earlier in an interview with CNN, the WFP chief had said even 2 percent of Elon Musk’s wealth could solve world hunger.

Musk challenged him on Twitter saying if Beasley could prove the claims, the Tesla CEO would sell stocks to raise the amount.

Beasley soon retracted, saying the headlines were misleading and that the $6 billion would help 42 million facing famines even if it did not stop world hunger.

“With your help we can bring hope, build stability and change the future,” Beasley had said.

On November 16, WFP presented a plan to Musk, entitled ‘A One-Time Appeal to Billionaires.’

The plan said $6.6 billion would be spent across four verticals to save 42 million people from famine.

About $3.5 billion would be used for food and delivery, including the cost of shipping and transport to a country and warehousing.

Another $2 billion would go as cash and food vouchers to places where markets can function to enable people in need to buy their own food.

About $700 million will be used for designing, scaling up and managing programmes effectively in 43 countries. It will include setting up office and other facilities.

Finally, $400 million would be spent on global and regional operations management.