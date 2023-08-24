Yevgeny Prigozhin: Wagner chief's journey of power, controversy, and tragedy

For decades, Yevgeny Prigozhin's fate has been intertwined with the Kremlin — as a trusted government contractor and the leader of the Wagner mercenary force, which fought in Ukraine and has been blamed for executing Russia's dirty work in Syria and Africa.

But when he turned his forces towards Moscow two months ago, many inside and outside Russia began to wonder how long he could endure after infuriating Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prigozhin struck a deal with Putin and Belarus for a safe haven for himself and the rebels. He was seen in a recruitment video earlier this week and was rumoured to appear on a regular basis in Russia.

However, Russia's federal aviation authorities announced on Wednesday that he was aboard a plane that crashed north of Moscow , killing all ten people on board.

In 1981, Prigozhin was found guilty of robbery and violence and sentenced to 12 years in jail. When he was released, he founded a restaurant in St. Petersburg in the 1990s. At the time, Putin was the city's deputy mayor.

Prigozhin utilised that link to launch a catering company and win large Russian government contracts, earning him the moniker "Putin's chef." He eventually expanded into other areas, including media and the infamous internet "troll factory" that led to his prosecution in the United States for meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Wagner first appeared in action in eastern Ukraine shortly after a separatist insurgency broke there in April 2014, just weeks after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula. Despite substantial proof to the contrary, Russia denied sending its own weapons and personnel at the time. The private Wagner army provided Moscow with some cover.

Wagner troops were also deployed to Syria, where Russia backed President Bashar Assad's administration in a civil conflict. In Libya, they battled with leader Khalifa Hifter's forces. The organisation has also operated in the Central African Republic and Mali.

Prigozhin did not acknowledge establishing, leading, or financing Wagner until September 2022. By that point, his mercenaries, including soldiers he'd recruited in Russian jails, were fighting and dying in Ukraine, particularly in the devastated town of Bakhmut.

Prigozhin helped Wagner's reputation for harshness, and the mercenaries have been accused of human rights violations throughout Africa, especially in the Central African Republic, Libya, and Mali, by Western countries and UN experts.

A 2017 online video showed a group of armed people, reportedly Wagner contractors, torturing a Syrian and beating him to death with a sledgehammer before mutilating and burning his body.

Another video from 2022 showed a former Wagner contractor being beaten to death with a sledgehammer after supposedly fleeing to the Ukrainian side and being repatriated.

Despite widespread public indignation and calls for investigations, the Kremlin has consistently turned a blind eye.

Wagner became more evident in the Ukraine war when regular Russian troops suffered large casualties and lost ground in humiliating defeats.

Prigozhin visited Russian jails to recruit fighters, promising them pardons provided they completed a six-month stint on the front lines with Wagner.

In the May interview , he claimed to have recruited 50,000 convicts, with approximately 35,000 soldiers on the front lines at any given time. He also claimed to have lost almost 20,000 men in the struggle for Bakhmut, half of them were prisoners.

According to the US, Wagner had approximately 50,000 soldiers fighting in Ukraine, including 10,000 contractors and 40,000 convicts.

In January, Prigozhin claimed entire credit for conquering the Donetsk region salt mining town of Soledar in Ukraine, accusing the Russian Defence Ministry of attempting to take Wagner's glory. He continually protested that the Russian military had not provided Wagner with enough ammunition to seize Bakhmut and threatened to withdraw his soldiers.

Following Soldear's capture, Prigozhin increased his public presence, bragging almost daily about Wagner's alleged triumphs, sardonically mocking his adversaries, and moaning in profanity-laced diatribes about the military brass.

On June 23, he called for an armed uprising against the defense minister and headed from Ukraine toward Moscow with his mercenaries. His forces took control of the military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, the city in southern Russia near the border with Ukraine, and continued their “march of justice," until stopping a mere 200 kilometres (120 miles) from the Russian capital.

Putin branded Prigozhin a traitor as the revolt unfolded. But the criminal case against the mercenary chief on rebellion charges was later dropped. Unusually, the Kremlin said Putin had a three-hour meeting with Prigozhin and Wagner Group commanders days after the rebellion.

Some number of Wagner mercenaries headed to Belarus, but the fate of both Prigozhin and his force remained unclear.

“If I were he, I’d be careful what I ate. I’d keep my eye on my menu,” Biden said last month.

But the man who made his first fortune as a caterer was undaunted in his latest appearance on Monday, telling would-be Wagner recruits his organisation was “making Russia even greater on all continents."

