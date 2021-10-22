Yes, US will defend Taiwan against China, says US President Joe Biden

The US is committed to defending Taiwan if China were to attack the island nation, US President Joe Biden said on October 21, breaking away from the long-held official policy.

"Yes, we have a commitment to do that," Biden said during a CNN town hall when asked if he would protect Taiwan, which the Chinese believe to be part of its territory.

A White House spokesperson later clarified to media outlets that US was "not announcing any change in our policy" on the Taiwan issue.

What’s happening in Taiwan?

Military tensions between China and Taiwan have been rising in the recent weeks, with Taiwanese Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng describing the situation as the worst in more than 40 years.

China considers Taiwan as a break-away province that it would take back by force one day, if necessary, while Taiwan claims it is an independent country.

Beijing has flown in scores of warplanes into Taiwan’s air defence zone this month. The Chinese military exercise coincided with naval drills by the US and its allies -- Japan and the UK.

US ‘ambiguity’

Although the US does not have any official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, it sells arms to the island nation under its Taiwan Relations Act.

China considers the Taiwan issue as the most sensitive and has denounced relations between Washington and Taiwan’s capital Taipei.

Till date, the US practised a "strategic ambiguity" on the issue of defending Taiwan, meaning it did not commit to what Washington would do if China attacked the island.

US involvement so far

The Taiwan Relations Act does not obligate the US to intervene in the event of an attack on Taiwan. In August, the Biden administration said its position was unchanged on the issues but equated the US’ security commitment to Taiwan with formal alliances with countries like Japan and South Korea.

Earlier this month, Biden also said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping had vowed to “abide by the Taiwan agreement” although there is no agreement between the two superpowers by that name.

Biden may have referred in his statement to a series of US-China communiques made over the past four decades on the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Murky waters

Last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian blamed Washington for stoking tensions not just in Taiwan, but also in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait. “The US side should take China’s position and concerns seriously, earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-US joint communiques, and stop making irresponsible remarks on Taiwan and maritime issues,” Zhao had said.

A key cornerstone of Sino-US relations, the One-China policy is a diplomatic acknowledgement by the US that there is only one Chinese government. Under the policy, the US recognises and has formal ties with China rather than the island of Taiwan. However, it is distinct from the One China Principle, by which China insists Taiwan is an inalienable part of the communist nation that will be reunified one day.

Acknowledging Biden’s support for Taiwan, a spokesperson for Taiwan's presidential office said it would not give in to pressure nor "rashly advance" with help of allies. "Taiwan will show a firm determination to defend itself," BBC quoted presidential spokesperson Xavier Cheng as saying.

