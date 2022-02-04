Xi Jinping meets Vladimir Putin in Beijing amid Ukraine standoff; all you need to know

Chinese President Xi Jinping offered support to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin amid deteriorating relations with the West over the conflict with Ukraine when they met in Beijing on February 4 for the opening of the Winter Olympic Games. The two premiers reaffirmed their support for each other’s foreign policy and agreed on wider security issues, strengthening a relationship that challenges the dominance of the US in the world.
“Friendship between the two states has no limits,” they said in a 5,300-word joint statement released by the Kremlin.
Both countries expressed their concern over the AUKUS trilateral security alliance between the US, UK and Australia, opposed the expansion of NATO in eastern Europe and denounced the formation of security blocs in the Asia-Pacific region.
Leaders from five ex-Soviet Central Asian countries, which are closely linked to China and Russia, are also attending the event in Beijing. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be present at the grand opening ceremony on February 4.
India has opted out of the opening ceremony, expressing regret over the fact that China chose to field a commander of the People Liberation Army (PLA), who was involved in the Galwan Valley clash, as the torchbearer for the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here are some of the key points on the meet:
Earlier, both the countries engaged in a series of joint war games, such as patrols by long-range bombers and naval drills over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.
Earlier, Putin had said that Russia was sharing highly-sensitive military technologies with China to bolster its defence capability.