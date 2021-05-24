Wuhan lab staff sought hospital care before COVID-19 outbreak disclosed: Report Updated : May 24, 2021 10:33:38 IST Washington is keen to ensure greater cooperation and transparency by China, according to a source familiar with the effort. The Trump administration had said it suspected the virus may have escaped from a Chinese lab, which Beijing denies. Published : May 24, 2021 09:30 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply