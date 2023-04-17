WTO panel rules against India in IT tariffs dispute with EU, Japan and Taiwan

The panel found that India had violated global trading rules in imposing import tariffs on mobile phones and other Information and Communication Technology (ICT) products.
The World Trade Organization (WTO) panel on Monday, April 17, ruled against India in a dispute over import duties on IT products with the European Union (EU), Japan, and Taiwan. The panel found that India had violated global trading rules in imposing import tariffs on mobile phones and other Information and Communication Technology (ICT) products.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mind Matters | To the brink and back
Apr 17, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read
Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen
Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance
Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge
Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
In 2019, India introduced import duties ranging from 7.5 percent to 20 percent for various IT products including mobile phones, components, and integrated circuits.
This move was challenged by the European Union, which argued that the import duties exceeded the maximum rate. The challenge was also supported by Japan and Taiwan, who filed similar complaints.
As per the European Commission, the EU is India's third-largest trading partner, contributing to 10.8 percent of the country's total trade in the year 2021. This indicates that any dispute between India and the EU can have a significant impact on their economic ties.
The WTO panel's report said, "We recommend that India bring such measures into conformity with its obligations." The panel further suggested that India should amend its tariffs on these products to align them with global trading rules.
The panel's decision could lead to India having to roll back the tariffs, which may impact its trade relations with the countries involved in the dispute.
First Published: Apr 17, 2023 10:10 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!