WTO panel rules against India in IT tariffs dispute with EU, Japan and Taiwan

The World Trade Organization (WTO) panel on Monday, April 17, ruled against India in a dispute over import duties on IT products with the European Union (EU), Japan, and Taiwan. The panel found that India had violated global trading rules in imposing import tariffs on mobile phones and other Information and Communication Technology (ICT) products.

In 2019, India introduced import duties ranging from 7.5 percent to 20 percent for various IT products including mobile phones, components, and integrated circuits.

This move was challenged by the European Union, which argued that the import duties exceeded the maximum rate. The challenge was also supported by Japan and Taiwan, who filed similar complaints.

As per the European Commission, the EU is India's third-largest trading partner, contributing to 10.8 percent of the country's total trade in the year 2021. This indicates that any dispute between India and the EU can have a significant impact on their economic ties.

The WTO panel's report said, "We recommend that India bring such measures into conformity with its obligations." The panel further suggested that India should amend its tariffs on these products to align them with global trading rules.

The panel's decision could lead to India having to roll back the tariffs, which may impact its trade relations with the countries involved in the dispute.