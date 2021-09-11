World's worst terror attacks during 20 years since 9/11

The global war on terror started with the US and allied invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq. The prime objective of the invasion, at least on paper, was to weaken global terror organizations. But over the last 20 years, terror organizations like the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant, Boko Haram, Jaish-e-Mohammed and others have continued to commit atrocities against innocent citizens. These are the 10 worst terror attacks in the last 20 years.

Maiduguri, Nigeria - July 2009

After Nigerian officials launched an investigation into the new Islamist group Boko Haram and arrested its members, the group launched retaliatory attacks on the city of Maiduguri in Nigeria. More than 780 people were killed and the attacks officially began the Boko Haram Uprising.

Baga, Nigeria - January 2015

An incredibly deadly attack by Boko Haram left hundreds dead in the street who drove into the town of Baga firing on civilians with assault rifles and rocket propelled grenades. Many, like Amnesty International, claimed over 2,000 dead as bodies clogged the streets but Nigerian official estimates pegged the death count at 150.

Mogadishu, Somalia - October 2017

Two truck bombs exploded in the capital of Somalia killing over 587. The attack is widely believed to be perpetrated by the Al-Shabaab a terrorist, jihadist fundamentalist group based in East Africa and Yemen, in revenge for US-led operations.

Camp Speicher, Iraq - June 2014

Iraqi army cadets were abducted by the ISIL group near the Camp Speicher army camp in Tikrit. The terror group then selected Shia and non-Muslim cadets to execute them. It is widely estimated that the group managed to kill 1,095 to 1,700 cadets.

Mai Kaddara, Tigray - November 2020

Mass killings and ethnic cleansing resulted in the death of over 1,100 civilians during the ongoing Tigray conflict. The act was blamed on different groups operating in the region including Samri kebele youths, Tigray Region forces loyal to TPLF, Ethiopia Ethiopian National Defence Force, and Amhara Region Amhara Region Special Force.

Til Ezer and Siba Sheikh Khidir, Iraq - August 2007

The Yazidi minority community of Iraq was targeted once again by four coordinated suicide car bombs in the towns of Til Ezer and Siba Sheikh Khidir. The bombs resulted in the death of 796 people, many of whom were Yazidis. No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Haut-Uele District, Democratic Republic of the Congo - December 2008

Perpetrated by the Lord's Resistance Army, a Christian extremist group operating in Central Africa, more than 620 people were killed in attacks across the Democratic Republic of Congo. The militants killed people by smashing their skulls with axes, machetes and wooden bats.

Iraq - May 2013

The country saw widespread coordinated attacks across various cities. Car bombings, suicide bombings, roadside bombings, mortar attacks, and shootings resulted in the death of over 449 people. The attack was not claimed by any group but was widely believed to be the responsibility of the Islamic State in Iraq.

Beslan, Russia - September 2004

Chechen separatists of the Riyad-us Saliheen group, an Islamist group based in Chechnya, managed to hold hostage an entire school in the Ossetia region of Russia. After Russian armed forces stormed the building with tanks, heavy weaponry and rocket fire, the ensuing firefight resulted in the death of 334, 186 of whom were school children.

Baghdad, Iraq - July 2016

Coordinated bomb attacks went off in the Karrada District of Baghdad, a Shia majority area, who were out shopping for Ramzan. The attacks resulted in the death of 340 civilians and were perpetrated by ISIL.