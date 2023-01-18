World's oldest person Lucile Randon dies at 118 in France

Lucile Randon was Born a decade before the First World War and just a year after the Wright brothers flew for the first time,

French nun Lucile Randon, who was the world's oldest known person, died on Tuesday (January 18) at the age of 118. Randon, who was known as Sister Andre, was just a month away from turning 119. She was born on February 11, 1904. Randon called the southern French city of Toulon her home.

"It is with immense sadness and emotion that I learnt tonight of the passing of the world’s oldest person Sister Andre," wrote Toulon’s mayor Hubert Falco on Twitter.

“There is great sadness, but she wanted it to happen, it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it is freedom,” her spokesperson David Tavella added.

Since the death of Japan’s Kane Tanaka last year at age 119, Randon was the oldest known person in the world. She’s also been recognised as the oldest nun by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Born a decade before the First World War and just a year after the Wright brothers flew for the first time, Randon saw the world change around her. She saw France change its constitution four times and counted more than 20 French presidents.

She grew up in a Protestant family with three brothers in the town of Ales in France. One of her fondest memories was seeing her two brothers return from WWI.

“It was rare, in families, there were usually two dead rather than two alive. They both came back,” she told news agency AFP on her 116th birthday.

Randon turned Catholic at the age of 26 and worked as a governess – a private tutor for wealthy children in Paris. At the age of 41, she joined the Daughters of Charity order and became a nun.

In 2021, she survived an infection from COVID-19 when she was 117. The infection killed 10 other residents at her nursing home. “I didn’t even realise I had it,” she told the newspaper Var-Martin. When asked whether she was scared of the infection and dying, she replied that she wasn’t scared as she wasn’t scared of death.

“I’m happy to be with you, but I would wish to be somewhere else – join my big brother and my grandfather and my grandmother,” she had told BFM television in an interview.

In 2020, when asked for the secret to her long life Randon replied that she truly had no idea. “I’ve no idea what the secret is. Only God can answer that question,” she told French radio.