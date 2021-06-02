World’s biggest meat supplier JBS under cyberattack; what we know so far Updated : June 02, 2021 21:20:11 IST 10,000 workers lose jobs in America and Australia; company to resume operations tomorrow White House weighs in, FBI launches probe, Kremlin denies all knowledge This come close on heels of Colonial Pipeline ransomware assault; another US food co had faced similar attack 3 months ago Published : June 02, 2021 09:20 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply