  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

World's biggest emitters like China, India, Russia, need to step up and lower emissions: Kerry

Updated : February 20, 2021 01:07 PM IST

The world's big emitting countries, including China, India, Russia and Japan need to really step up and begin to lower greenhouse gas emissions, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said.
World's biggest emitters like China, India, Russia, need to step up and lower emissions: Kerry

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

GST compensation shortfall released to states reaches Rs. 1 lakh crore

GST compensation shortfall released to states reaches Rs. 1 lakh crore

RBI puts Rs 1,000 withdrawal cap on Karnataka based Deccan Urban Co-op Bank

RBI puts Rs 1,000 withdrawal cap on Karnataka based Deccan Urban Co-op Bank

Over 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India; experts says need to step up vaccination drive

Over 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India; experts says need to step up vaccination drive

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement