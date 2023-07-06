World Zoonoses Day: What is zoonoses and why is the day observed

July 6 has been recognised as World Zoonoses Day to commemorate the historic events of French biologist Louis Pasteur administering the very first dose of the vaccine against rabies on this day in 1885.

World Zoonoses Day is observed on July 6 every year to honour the very first vaccination that was administered for the zoonotic diseases. This day aims to educate, aware and communicate on the diseases that start in animals and can be transmitted to humans.

What is Zoonosis?

Zoonosis is any disease or infection that gets transmitted from an animal to humans. The transmitted agents of the infection could be any bacterial , viral or any parasitic pathogen. It can spread through contact with animals, by sharing food or water and even the environment with affected persons or pets. Rise in zoonotic diseases can cause problems in rearing of animals as well as consumption of animal products.

Some of the common zoonotic diseases are Rabies, Ebola, Swine Flu, Zika, Plague, Dengue and Covid-19 , among others. The common symptoms of Zoonoses are fever, headache, fatigue and diarrhoea.

The viral zoonoses are not easy to treat even though there are vaccines, antiviral drugs and therapies available for treatment. The use of herbal medicines and conscious diet practice can also help in treating the zoonosis disease. On the other hand, bacterial zoonoses diseases are treated by consuming antibiotics. However, the major challenge in treating the diseases under Zoonoses is the bacteria becoming drug resistant due to improper use of antibiotics, which might allow the zoonosis to be untreatable in the future.

History of World Zoonoses Day

July 6 has been recognised as World Zoonoses Day to commemorate the historic events of French biologist Louis Pasteur administering the very first dose of the vaccine against rabies on July 6, 1885. It was given to a little boy Joseph Meister, who was bitten by a rabid dog. This vaccine by Pasteur not only prevented the boy from getting rabies but also saved his life.

Why is World Zoonoses Day observed

The World Zoonoses Day is observed to spread awareness regarding the infectious zoonotic diseases. It is also an important occasion to commemorate the contributions of Louis Pasteur and other scientists who invented many vaccines to combat zoonotic diseases. The day serves as an occasion to raise awareness about zoonotic diseases.