CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsWorld Zoonoses Day: What is zoonoses and why is the day observed

World Zoonoses Day: What is zoonoses and why is the day observed

World Zoonoses Day: What is zoonoses and why is the day observed
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023 6:38:22 AM IST (Published)

July 6 has been recognised as World Zoonoses Day to commemorate the historic events of French biologist Louis Pasteur administering the very first dose of the vaccine against rabies on this day in 1885.

World Zoonoses Day is observed on July 6 every year to honour the very first vaccination that was administered for the zoonotic diseases. This day aims to educate, aware and communicate on the diseases that start in animals and can be transmitted to humans.

What is Zoonosis?
Zoonosis is any disease or infection that gets transmitted from an animal to humans. The transmitted agents of the infection could be any bacterial, viral or any parasitic pathogen. It can spread through contact with animals, by sharing food or water and even the environment with affected persons or pets. Rise in zoonotic diseases can cause problems in rearing of animals as well as consumption of animal products.
Some of the common zoonotic diseases are Rabies, Ebola, Swine Flu, Zika, Plague, Dengue and Covid-19, among others. The common symptoms of Zoonoses are fever, headache, fatigue and diarrhoea.
Note To Readers

July 6 has been recognised as World Zoonoses Day to commemorate the historic events of French biologist Louis Pasteur administering the very first dose of the vaccine against rabies on this day in 1885.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X