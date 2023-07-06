World Zoonoses Day: What is zoonoses and why is the day observed

By CNBCTV18.com

July 6 has been recognised as World Zoonoses Day to commemorate the historic events of French biologist Louis Pasteur administering the very first dose of the vaccine against rabies on this day in 1885.

World Zoonoses Day is observed on July 6 every year to honour the very first vaccination that was administered for the zoonotic diseases. This day aims to educate, aware and communicate on the diseases that start in animals and can be transmitted to humans.

What is Zoonosis? Zoonosis is any disease or infection that gets transmitted from an animal to humans. The transmitted agents of the infection could be any bacterial , viral or any parasitic pathogen. It can spread through contact with animals, by sharing food or water and even the environment with affected persons or pets. Rise in zoonotic diseases can cause problems in rearing of animals as well as consumption of animal products. Some of the common zoonotic diseases are Rabies, Ebola, Swine Flu, Zika, Plague, Dengue and Covid-19 , among others. The common symptoms of Zoonoses are fever, headache, fatigue and diarrhoea.

