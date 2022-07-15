World Youth Skill Day: History and significance

The United Nations General Assembly announced July 15 as World Youth Skills Day in 2014 to highlight the necessity of equipping young people with skills for jobs and entrepreneurship.

The aim is to provide an opportunity for young people to meet and talk to technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, companies, employers’ and workers’ organisations, policy-makers and development partners.

According to the United Nations, World Youth Skills Day 2022 will be observed amid efforts towards socio-economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic

History

In 2014, the United Nations recognised the ever-increasing significance of skills in the world as it transitioned towards a sustainable model of development. The UN declared July 15 as World Youth Skills Day with the aim to address challenges to skills and competencies by reducing access barriers to work. The UN and its agencies work to ensure that skills of youth around the world are recognised and certified. They also offer skills development opportunities for out-of-school youth and those not in employment, education or training (NEET).

It was also on this day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Skill India Mission on July 15, 2015, with the aim to train over 40 crore people in India in different skills by 2022. The objective of this mission is to provide vocational training and certification of Indian youth to empower them for a better livelihood.

Significance

The primary purpose of World Youth Skills Day is to empower young people with important skills.

Programmes this year

On July 15, 2022, a global virtual event on ‘Transforming youth skills for the future’ will be organised between 10 am to 12.30 pm (EDT). The event aims to bring together youth, governments, UN agencies, private sector and civil society representatives to analyse the current situation after the pandemic and discuss how young people can adapt to the present requirements.