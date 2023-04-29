World Veterinary Day 2023: History, significance, and theme

World Veterinary Day is viewed as an opportunity to recognise and value the work veterinarians do to uphold the health and well-being of animals.

Every year, World Veterinary Day is celebrated on the last Saturday of April to honour veterinarians and their dedication towards animal health, welfare, and the general well-being of society. It is celebrated across the world through a range of activities, including open forums, educational sessions, hands-on workshops, and social media campaigns. This day is viewed as an opportunity to recognise and value the work veterinarians do to uphold the health and well-being of both people and animals.

History of World Veterinary Day

World Veterinary Day was founded by the World Veterinary Association (WVA) and was first celebrated on April 29, 2000. Since then, it has always been commemorated on the last Saturday of April. Every year, a different topic is chosen to highlight a specific area of veterinary care. This day offers the chance to acknowledge and celebrate the enormous contributions that veterinarians have made to society and to spread awareness of the importance of veterinary medicine.

In addition to the celebrations and events organised by veterinary associations and organisations, the WVA also presents the World Veterinary Day Awards to honour individuals or groups who have made significant contributions to veterinary medicine and animal welfare.

2023 World Veterinary Day: Significance

Veterinarians make a substantial contribution to both human and animal health. At the same time, they play a significant part in sustainability and environmental protection. In a range of settings, including farms, zoos, and natural ecosystems, they aim to maintain animal welfare.

Veterinary doctors also promote the preservation of biodiversity and the conservation of endangered species by working with conservation agencies and wildlife management groups. Veterinarians contribute to a more sustainable future for all of us by resolving concerns related to animal welfare and encouraging sustainable agricultural practices.

World Veterinary Day 2023: Theme

This year, the theme for World Veterinary Day revolves around encouraging Diversity, Equity, and Inclusiveness in the Veterinary Profession.

How it is celebrated?

The WVA hosts a number of meetings and seminars to share information about recent discoveries, discuss ways to protect our environment for future generations, and ensure that people and animals can live in harmony.