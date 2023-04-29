English
World Veterinary Day 2023: History, significance, and theme

World Veterinary Day is viewed as an opportunity to recognise and value the work veterinarians do to uphold the health and well-being of animals.

Every year, World Veterinary Day is celebrated on the last Saturday of April to honour veterinarians and their dedication towards animal health, welfare, and the general well-being of society. It is celebrated across the world through a range of activities, including open forums, educational sessions, hands-on workshops, and social media campaigns. This day is viewed as an opportunity to recognise and value the work veterinarians do to uphold the health and well-being of both people and animals.

History of World Veterinary Day
World Veterinary Day was founded by the World Veterinary Association (WVA) and was first celebrated on April 29, 2000. Since then, it has always been commemorated on the last Saturday of April. Every year, a different topic is chosen to highlight a specific area of veterinary care. This day offers the chance to acknowledge and celebrate the enormous contributions that veterinarians have made to society and to spread awareness of the importance of veterinary medicine.
In addition to the celebrations and events organised by veterinary associations and organisations, the WVA also presents the World Veterinary Day Awards to honour individuals or groups who have made significant contributions to veterinary medicine and animal welfare.
