    World Vegan Day 2022 is today: All you need to know
    World Vegan Day encourages people to adopt a cruelty-free vegan lifestyle. It is observed throughout with small-scale carnivals, culinary festivals, and public gatherings.

    World Vegan Day is celebrated every year on November 1 to encourage people to follow the vegan lifestyle and spread awareness about veganism. As per the Vegan Society, the vegan lifestyle benefits health, protects the well-being of animals, helps reduce emissions and protects the environment.

    The history of World Vegan Day
    World Vegan Day originated in England in 1994, when vegan animal rights activist Louise Wallis established the day to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vegan Society. As the President of the Vegan Society, she emphasised the continued existence of a vegan association and draw attention to the fact that the word ‘vegan’ had found its way into the English language that year.
    Since then, November 1, 1994, has been celebrated as the World Vegan Day providing an opportunity for all vegans around the world to celebrate and promote veganism with all its positive aspects.
    ALSO READ: World Animal Day 2022 — a reminder to be kind to our fellow beings
    Significance
    Veganism is said to have existed for more than 2000 years. Prominent figures like Pythagoras, the famed Greek mathematician, and philosopher believed in veganism which commits to not harming animals ever.
    A vegan diet includes the consumption of foods and products which are sourced from plants that do not harm animals. A vegan diet has several health benefits for humans and the environment as well. World Vegan Day is observed to raise awareness and promote the health advantages of a vegan diet.
    World Vegan Day is observed throughout with small-scale carnivals, culinary festivals, and public gatherings.
    Theme
    This year, the Vegan Society is promoting Future Normal, the society’s animal rights campaign that encourages non-animal lovers who are not yet vegan to switch by making a connection between the farmed animals they eat and the companion animals they love and care for. The theme hopes to inspire people to care for all animals alike and stop them from eating animal products.
    ALSO READ: World Savings Day: Importance of savings and key tips to grow your money
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
