World Toilet Day 2022: All you need to know

This year the theme for World Toilet Day is ‘Making the invisible visible.'

World Toilet Day is observed every year on November 19 to mark the invention of toilets and raise awareness of the sanitation crisis and the ways to overcome it. Over 3.6 billion people in the world continue to live without access to proper sanitation and toilets. Therefore, this day provides an opportunity to call for action against the sanitation crisis.

World Toilet Day is celebrated in partnership between the UN-Water body and governments around the world.

World Toilet Day 2022 Theme

This year the theme for World Toilet Day is ‘Making the Invisible Visible’, which focuses on the impact of poor sanitation on groundwater, and how inadequate sanitation systems spread human waste into rivers, lakes and soil, polluting underground water resources.

History

The World Toilet Organisation was founded on November 19, 2001, by Jack Sim, a philanthropist from Singapore. On the same day, the inaugural World Toilet Summit, the first global summit of its kind was organised. Thus, this day was chosen as an international day to draw global attention to the sanitation crisis and established as World Toilet Day.

Later in 2013, a joint initiative between the Government of Singapore and the World Toilet Organisation led to Singapore’s first UN resolution, “Sanitation for All”. It called for collective action to address the global sanitation crisis through the commemoration of World Toilet Day. Thus, a resolution was adopted by 122 countries at the 67th session of the UN General Assembly and on July 24, 2013, World Toilet Day (November 19) was recognised as an official UN day.

Significance

The world faces a global sanitation crisis as over 3.6 billion people still live with poor-quality toilets that ruin their health and pollute their environment. Due to inadequate sanitation systems, human waste reaches rivers, lakes, and soil, contaminating the water resources. To stop this, everyone must have access to a clean toilet that is connected to a sanitation system that effectively removes and treats human waste.

Goal 6 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals calls for adequate sanitation, and this day brings an opportunity to call upon governments, institutions, and people to work toward creating adequate sanitation systems for all.