World Thinking Day: Why is it celebrated, history and significance

World Thinking Day, celebrated annually on February 22, is dedicated to promoting international friendship and awareness among the youth. The day is recognised by the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) and the Boy Scouts International Federation (BSIF) as a time to reflect on the importance of the scouting movement and its impact on the world.

History

The history of the World Thinking Day dates back to 1926 when it was first established as a way to honour the birthday of Lord Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the scouting movement. The day was originally called the ‘Thinking Day’ and was meant to be a time for scouts around the world to pause and reflect on the meaning of their promise and the global nature of their movement.

In 1932, the day was officially named ‘World Thinking Day’ and the focus of the celebration was expanded to include not just scouts, but all young people who wanted to participate. Since then, the day has been celebrated annually with a different theme each year.

Today the scouting movement is present in many countries around the world, with millions of young people participating in scouting programs. Some of the most well-known international scouting organisations include the World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM) and the WAGGGS.

National scouting organisations also exist in many countries, including the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), Scouts Canada, The Scout Association (UK), and Scouting Ireland, among many others.

Significance

On World Thinking Day, scouts and guides around the world come together to celebrate their shared values and goals. It is also an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the scouting movement and the impact it has had on the world.

What do scouting organisations do?

Scouting organisations are international youth organisations that promote leadership, character development, and outdoor skills. Scouting organisations offer a wide range of programs and activities for young people, including camping, hiking, community service, and leadership development.

These programs are designed to help young people develop their skills, confidence, and sense of responsibility, and to foster a sense of global citizenship and social responsibility.

Scouting organisations help young people develop important life skills such as teamwork, communication, problem-solving, and decision-making, and build strong relationships with their peers and with adults in their community.

They also play an important role in promoting community service and environmental stewardship, and in fostering a sense of global awareness and understanding among young people.