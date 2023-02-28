World Sustainable Energy Day: History, significance and this year’s theme

The main objective of WSED is to promote the transition to a sustainable energy system by highlighting best practices and innovative solutions in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable mobility.

World Sustainable Energy Day (WSED) is an annual event held between February 28 and March 3. The event is observed each year to promote the use of sustainable energy sources and to showcase innovative sustainable energy technologies.

The event is organised by the Austrian Energy Agency and attracts thousands of participants from around the world.

The main objective of WSED is to promote the transition to a sustainable energy system by highlighting best practices and innovative solutions in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable mobility. The event provides a platform for policymakers, researchers, and industry experts to share their knowledge and experience and discuss the latest developments in the field.

History

World Sustainable Energy Day (WSED) was first held in 1992 by the Austrian Energy Agency (AEA). The event focused on the role of renewable energy sources in the transition to a sustainable energy system and included presentations on wind power, solar energy, and biomass.

Theme

The theme for WSED varies each year, but it typically focuses on a particular aspect of sustainable energy. This year’s theme is "Energy transition = Energy security!". WSED 2023’s theme will focus on how transitioning to sustainable energy can help make countries energy independent. The theme comes in the backdrop of the last year’s European energy crisis that began due to rising tensions with Russia.

WSED features a range of events and activities, including conferences, workshops, and site visits to showcase sustainable energy technologies in action. The event also includes an international trade show that brings together companies and organisations from around the world to showcase their sustainable energy products and services.

Significance

WSED promotes the transition to a sustainable energy system and highlights the importance of sustainable energy sources for the future. A more sustainable energy future can be achieved by sharing knowledge and experience between policymakers, researchers, and industry experts.