World Students' Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know

Since 2010, World Student's Day has been celebrated on October 15, on the birth anniversary of Indian scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Every year World Students’ Day is celebrated on October 15 across the globe to acknowledge the efforts of former President of India and eminent aerospace scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam towards student welfare and education.

Dr. Kalam is fondly remembered as "People's President", and he was known for his dedication towards promoting education.

World Students’ Day History and Significance

World Students’ Day is observed on the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. In 2010, it was decided to observe World Students’ Day on October 15, the birthday of Dr Kalam, to honour the contributions of the renowned scientist to the nation, especially in the field of education and research.

Since then it is celebrated across the globe acknowledging the significant role of Dr Kalam in promotion of education and his love for students.

Dr Kalam always believed that students are the future, and they possess the progressive minds that would take our country and the world forward to new heights of success.

Despite being a great scientist, Dr Kalam identified himself more in the role of a teacher. He preached that teachers are the builders of society as they are responsible for making the students proficient in their respective fields.

He always stressed on providing a vision for their life to students and inculcating the fundamental values of life, which every student should practice throughout life.

The former President dedicated his life to teaching and inspiring students to become the best version of themselves and delivered numerous insightful lectures to students across universities in many countries

He breathed his last on July 27, 2015, when he collapsed while delivering a lecture at IIM-Shillong and died from a cardiac arrest. Years after his demise, he continues to inspire generations of students to achieve great success in life.

World Students' Day is celebrated every year with a theme that highlights the importance of education. The theme for 2021, was "Learning for people, planet, prosperity and peace", which reaffirmed the role of education in the upliftment of society, and education being a fundamental right of every individual.