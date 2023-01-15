World Religion Day 2023: History and significance

There are almost 4,000 recognised faiths around the globe and every religion is honoured on World Religion Day.

World Religion Day or International Religion Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of January. This year World Religion Day will be celebrated on January 15. On this day, people from all walks of life gather to celebrate and honour the common ground shared by the world's many religions.

There are nearly 4,000 recognised faiths around the globe. However, almost 75 percent of the people follow one of the five main faiths which include Buddhism, Hinduism, Christianity, Judaism, and Islam.

History and Significance

World Religion Day was first observed in 1950, but the initiative to celebrate all religions started a few years before that. In October 1947, the National Spiritual Assembly of the Bah' Faith had a meeting in which it was agreed that an event called World Peace Through World Religion would be hosted every year.

By 1949, the event and the initiative spread across the United States. In 1950, the annual event was finally recognised as an international event marked as World Religion Day.

In recent years, there have been calls for people of different religions to come together and work towards common goals in harmony and peace. This is important to address the various issues and increasing religious violence around the world.

World Religion Day provides an opportunity for people of all faiths to come together and celebrate their commonalities and spirit of harmony.

One of the most important aspects of the day is to promote religious tolerance. It is important to remember that we all have different beliefs, and it is important for us to respect each other’s beliefs. By coming together and understanding each other’s differences, humanity can hope to create a more peaceful world.