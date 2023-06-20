World Refugee Day 2023: These top nations host largest number of refugees

World Refugee Day is celebrated on June 20 to highlight the plight of the displaced people, termed refugees, who have sought refuge in other countries as a means of survival. Let us take a look at countries with the highest number of refugees.

Be it because of war, persecution or natural disasters, getting displaced from one's home country with nowhere to go is an ordeal that has been endured by people since the advent of civilization. Historical records have proved that such people, who are termed refugees, have sought refuge in other countries as a means of survival.

The mass exodus of over 1.5 million Irish adults and children during the potato famine of 1845-1855 in Ireland, the expulsion of Jews from Spain in the 15th century, and the Huguenot exodus from France in 1685, are some of the examples, among others. World Refugee Day is celebrated on June 20 to highlight the plight of these displaced people.