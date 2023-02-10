World Pulses Day 2023: History, significance and theme

World Pulses Day is celebrated with an aim to spread awareness about the nutritional and environmental benefits of pulses as part of sustainable food production. Pulses also known as legumes, are considered global foods, and are produced in almost every country. In 2019, the UN General Assembly dedicated a day to pulses to increase awareness and access to pulses globally.

World Pulses Day Theme: Pulses for a sustainable future

Pulses provide several benefits to agri-food systems and the environment, thus, the Steering Committee selected ‘Pulses for a Sustainable Future’ as the theme for the 2023 celebration.

This year’s celebration will highlight the contribution of pulses towards improving soil productivity, increasing the resilience of farming systems, providing a better life for farmers in water-scarce environments, and more. Since pulses have a low water footprint and can better tolerate drought and climate-related disasters, they are imperative to sustainable food production.

World Pulses Day history and significance

The UN General Assembly recognised the value of pulses in 2013 and adopted the year 2016 as the International Year of Pulses (IYP). The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the UN increased public awareness of the nourishing and environmental benefits of pulses.

As the International Year of Pulses concluded, Burkina Faso, a landlocked country in West Africa, proposed the observance of World Pulses Day. Finally, in 2019, the UN General Assembly dedicated February 10 as World Pulses Day.

Pulses are nutrient-rich and a great source of protein. They are low in fat and rich in fibre and they help in lowering cholesterol and in controlling blood sugar. They also help to combat obesity and aid in the management of non-communicable diseases including diabetes and heart conditions.

Pulses hold significant importance for farmers as a crop because they can both sell and consume them. Pulses are also easy to grow and require less water to flourish. They can better tolerate drought and climate-related disasters, providing security and economic stability to the farmers.

The nitrogen-fixing properties of pulses improve soil fertility and increase the productivity of the farmland. Thus, the celebration of World Pulses Day is important to spread awareness about the importance of pulses and their adoption across the world.