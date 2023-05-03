World Press Freedom Day 2023 — its significance when journalists are under fire globally

World Press Freedom Day is celebrated annually on May 3. It emphasises the need to support quality journalism and to ensure that they can work without fear of reprisal or censorship.

World Press Freedom Day is celebrated annually on May 3 to raise awareness about the importance of a free and independent press. This day highlights the need for free and independent journalism and promotes the principles of freedom of expression.

History

The idea of World Press Freedom Day was first proposed in 1991 by the UNESCO General Conference, which recognised the need to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom and to promote its defence. In 1993, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to declare May 3 as World Press Freedom Day.

Since then, the day has been celebrated every year to raise awareness about the importance of press freedom and to remind governments of their obligation to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression. It is also a day to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty and to support the safety and independence of journalists who work to bring information to the public.

Significance

Press freedom is an essential component of democracy, providing a check on government power and holding those in positions of authority accountable. It enables citizens to make informed decisions and promotes transparency and good governance. However, press freedom is increasingly under threat, with journalists facing harassment, intimidation, and violence in many parts of the world.

This day highlights the critical role of media in producing and disseminating accurate, reliable, and trustworthy information to the public. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of reliable and accurate information, with misinformation and disinformation spreading rapidly on social media platforms.

It emphasises the need to support quality journalism and to ensure that journalists can work without fear of reprisals or censorship.

World Press Freedom Day 2023: Theme

This year's theme, ‘Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for All Other Human Rights,’ highlights the crucial role of freedom of expression in ensuring all other human rights are enjoyed and protected.

This year, World Press Freedom Day marks its 30th anniversary since the United Nations General Assembly’s decision proclaiming an international day for press freedom. To commemorate this milestone, UNESCO organised a special anniversary event at the UN headquarters in New York. The anniversary edition of World Press Freedom Day included a full day of activities at the UN Headquarters on May 2.

