World Press Freedom Day 2023 — its significance when journalists are under fire globally

World Press Freedom Day is celebrated annually on May 3 to raise awareness about the importance of a free and independent press. This day highlights the need for free and independent journalism and promotes the principles of freedom of expression.

The idea of World Press Freedom Day was first proposed in 1991 by the UNESCO General Conference, which recognised the need to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom and to promote its defence. In 1993, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to declare May 3 as World Press Freedom Day.