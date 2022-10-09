World Post Day 2022: History, significance and this year’s theme

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The World Post Day was established on October 9 by the UPU Congress, which met in Tokyo, Japan, in 1969. India played a major part in the creation of this day.

Every year on October 9, people across the world commemorate the founding of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and the introduction of letters as a revolutionary form of everyday communication. Before the invention of email, letters were written by hand and sent via postal services. Even now, postal services play a big part in the delivery of packages.

On the occasion of World Post Day, let's a look at the history, significance and theme for 2022.

The foundation

The World Post Day was established on October 9, 1969, by the UPU Congress, which met in Tokyo. India played a major part in the creation of this day. It was filed by an Indian representative — Anand Mohan Narula. After the International Telecommunication Union, the UPU is the second-oldest international organisation in the world. On July 1, 1948, it was designated a specialised United Nations agency.

India has a week-long celebration each year when special stamp exhibitions are held, and new postal services and goods are introduced. To commemorate the UPU's contributions to the interconnection of society and the global economy, nations all over the world celebrate this day with comparable activities.

The Penny Black was the first adhesive postage stamp ever used in a public system. It was initially published in 1840 in the United Kingdom. In today's evolving world, postal services now deal with e-commerce and online shopping packages in addition to personal and official letters and crucial documents.

This year's theme

The theme for World Post Day in 2022 is 'Post for Planet', which honours the numerous ways in which postal services are constantly looking for cleaner, greener ways to deliver mail to our doorsteps. 'Post for Planet' is also a call to action for the postal industry to take the lead in the battle against climate change by leveraging its role as a link between enterprises, governments, and citizens.

The postal sector, with its large global network and duty to provide universal service to ensure access for all, is a key ally in our efforts to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.